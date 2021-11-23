Aryan Khan Case: Arbaaz Merchant’s father reacts to Bombay HC order: Justice delayed is justice denied

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in the alleged drugs case and is currently out on bail. On November 20, Bombay HC issued an order that stated no positive evidence of conspiracy was found between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in relation to drug-related offenses. Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant spoke to ETimes and reacted to the court order by saying that ‘justice delayed is justice denied. He said, “The right decision has taken too much time to arrive and in the course, irreparable damage has been done, which cannot be compensated in terms of money.”

Aslam Merchant also spoke about the bail condition where Aryan Khan amongst others reports to the NCB office every Friday. He said, “That process is part of the bail and the bail conditions will not change until we file an application to modify the bail conditions. Since the HC statement has come out and the case is no longer as serious as it seemed, the conditions will have to be eased out.” Aslam also spoke about the relief that came after High Court’s order for all accused in the case. However, he mentioned that their lawyers were arguing the same points all along.

Aslam said, “From day one they were playing with us. First was the jurisdictional issue in Killa Court. This issue should not have been raised at all because the quantity recovered was very small. The Killa Court had the power to give an interim bail as well. But it was refused.”

