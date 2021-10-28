Aryan Khan Case: Arbaaz Merchant’s father reveals his son lost 7 kgs in a month: He is suffering from anxiety

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant & Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail in the alleged drugs case by Bombay High Court today. According to an ETimes report, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant spoke to the media after the hearing and said, “We've been waiting for this moment for 34,560 minutes. My wife was counting minutes not days. These children have been traumatized” The court is all set to give a detailed order tomorrow regarding the same. Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun were granted bail after 25 days of their arrest by NCB after a drugs bust on a cruise ship headed to Goa.

Earlier Aslam had spoken about his son’s health and said, “He (Arbaaz) has lost 7 kg in one month. The food he is getting in jail is not good and he already is suffering from anxiety. I am worried about my son's health and well-being.”

According to an earlier report in Hindustan Times, speaking to a leading daily, Aslam Merchant said that son Arbaaz told him that Aryan Khan was surprised at how long this case has gone on for. “I’ve told him that we have applied for bail and the hearing is on the same day as Aryan’s case. Arbaaz then told me something that surprised me. He and Aryan are good friends and they share a lot of their thoughts and apprehensions, too. And Aryan shared with Arbaaz, that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They’re both taken aback at how much time it’s taking for their bail, “said Merchant.

