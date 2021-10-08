Aryan Khan case: Arbaaz Merchant's father is 'disappointed' with the court's decision; Here's what he said

The entire nation is currently hooked on one matter and that is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case matter. Ever since Aryan was taken under NCB custody, everyone including fans and close friends of the Khan’s are left wondering that what will happen next in this case and when will Aryan get bail? Well, yesterday, October 7, both Aryan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were taken to the court for their hearing where they have been remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court. This decision obviously did not go down well with Arbaaz’s father.

According to reports in CNN-News18, Aslam Merchant, Arbaaz Merchant’s father said that he was disappointed after the court sent his son into 14-day judicial custody. “I am disappointed. My son will stay in custody for another night. Court was willing to hear the matter, but the NCB didn’t show willingness,” Aslam told CNN-News18. Arbaaz’s lawyer has moved a bail application, which will be heard tomorrow. “I am positive and hopeful about tomorrow,” Aslam said.

Reportedly, NCB had found 6mg of charas in Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes. But, contradicting these reports, Arbaz’s lawyer Taraq Sayed said the NCB showed 6gm of charas and other recoveries to “prejudice the mind of the court. We are in custody for five days. Is the agency incompetent enough that beyond 6gm, nothing else was recovered?” Sayed argued.

Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound ship, while the other five were arrested the next day. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them in judicial custody even as the probe agency had sought an extension of remand till October 11.

