Aryan Khan Case: Chapter is now closed for him, says lawyer after passport release & bail bond cancellation.

In a huge relief to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, a special NDPS court allowed the release of his passport which was in possession of the NCB. Aryan is now allowed to travel outside India. Earlier, as per his bail conditions, the star kid was not allowed to leave Mumbai.

Lawyer Sandeep Kapur, who was part of the legal team put together by Shah Rukh Khan for Aryan, told ETimes, "One of Aryan's bail conditions was that he shall not leave the country without prior permission from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai." Kapur added that apart from releasing his passport, the court has also cancelled the bail bond of Rs 1 lakh that Juhi Chawla had signed.

Commenting on these positive updates for Aryan Khan, the lawyer said, "The NCB reply on Wednesday means that this chapter is now closed for Aryan. The return of his passport and cancellation of the bail bond means that he is now free." The Narcotics Control Bureau also gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan and six others in the cruise case.

In fact, senior advocate Amit Desai, who was appearing for Aryan in court, also pointed out that NCB's clean chit and statement in court - that Aryan is not an accused - means that this chapter is over for him. "This is not a discharge application, but ultimately it is a discharge from the case only, " Desai said, as per reports.

