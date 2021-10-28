Aryan Khan Case: Ethical hacker approached to obtain SRK’s manager & others’ call records for Rs 5 lakh?

Mumbai’s cruise drug bust case is coming up with new twists every day. While it all started with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the agency had made several other arrests in the case as well. And while this high profile case is still under investigation, Aryan is struggling to get bail and has now approached Bombay High Court for the same. As the court is hearing his plea today, a new twist is hovering over the case as an ethical hacker has claimed to have been approached to get call data records of SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani and others.

According to a report published in Free Press Journal, an ethical hacker named Manish Bhangale had penned a letter to Mumbai Police Commissionerate recently. In the letter, he informed the officials about two men - Alok Jain and Shailesh Choudhary – had approached him to get call records of some people including Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja on October 6. This isn’t all. Alok and Shailesh had reportedly shown him a WhatsApp chat backup file with the name Aryan Khan Chat and had also asked him to provide them with a dummy SIM card in the name of Prabhakar Sail. Reportedly, Bhangale was offered Rs 5 lakh for the job; however, he refused to take it up.

He decided to approach the authorities after Sail’s name emerged in the news. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, who is in custody post his arrest on October 2, has been granted bail by the Mumbai HC.