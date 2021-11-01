Aryan Khan Case: ‘Issue will continue, calm down, and cool off’, says senior advocate Amit Desai

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST  |  9.8K
   
Aryan Khan Case: ‘Issue will continue, calm down, and cool off’, says senior advocate Amit Desai
Aryan Khan Case: ‘Issue will continue, calm down, and cool off’, says senior advocate Amit Desai (Pic Credits: Aryan Khan/ Instagram)

It’s been a couple of days since superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road jail. For the unversed, Aryan was lodged in Mumbai’s jail for over three weeks in connection to the Cruise Drugs Bust Case. Aryan and two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 28th October. And now, speaking to a leading news portal, senior advocate Amit Desai, who represented the star kid in court, reveals what’s next in course for him. 

In a recent chat with ETimes, advocate Amit Desai, who represented both Aryan and Arbaaz, shared his opinions on the case. Talking about what’s next, Desai stated, “Nothing will happen immediately now; the legal process will take its course. Aryan is home and he will probably relax and take it easy. Nine more people from the same case have procured bail after Aryan. So now, a total of 14 people have got bail in this case. Six people are still in custody.”

Advocate Desai further reveals that the rest accused might have to wait longer for bail. He explains, “Because now, the sessions court has gone into a vacation. They might have to wait for another week. If the rest don’t get bail, the NCB, under the NDPS Act, will have to start filing chargesheets in the next few months.”

Whereas, coming to Aryan Khan’s case, advocate Desai believes that the issue will cool off with time. He said, “Till then, we will comply to the bail conditions and this whole issue will continue, calm down, and cool off.”

Amit Desai also stated that the next step of the case will begin only once the complaints are filed and evidence is provided. Till then, Desai said, “Aryan can look forward to some peace.”

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walks out of Arthur road jail days after being imprisoned; PHOTOS

Credits: ETimes/ Image Credits: Aryan Khan/ Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All