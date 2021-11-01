Aryan Khan Case: ‘Issue will continue, calm down, and cool off’, says senior advocate Amit Desai

It’s been a couple of days since superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road jail. For the unversed, Aryan was lodged in Mumbai’s jail for over three weeks in connection to the Cruise Drugs Bust Case. Aryan and two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, 28th October. And now, speaking to a leading news portal, senior advocate Amit Desai, who represented the star kid in court, reveals what’s next in course for him.

In a recent chat with ETimes, advocate Amit Desai, who represented both Aryan and Arbaaz, shared his opinions on the case. Talking about what’s next, Desai stated, “Nothing will happen immediately now; the legal process will take its course. Aryan is home and he will probably relax and take it easy. Nine more people from the same case have procured bail after Aryan. So now, a total of 14 people have got bail in this case. Six people are still in custody.”

Advocate Desai further reveals that the rest accused might have to wait longer for bail. He explains, “Because now, the sessions court has gone into a vacation. They might have to wait for another week. If the rest don’t get bail, the NCB, under the NDPS Act, will have to start filing chargesheets in the next few months.”

Whereas, coming to Aryan Khan’s case, advocate Desai believes that the issue will cool off with time. He said, “Till then, we will comply to the bail conditions and this whole issue will continue, calm down, and cool off.”

Amit Desai also stated that the next step of the case will begin only once the complaints are filed and evidence is provided. Till then, Desai said, “Aryan can look forward to some peace.”

