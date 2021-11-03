Aryan Khan Case: KP Gosavi got Rs 50 lakh as pay off & Sameer Wankhede had no role in it, claims Sam D’Souza

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 09:30 AM IST
   
Aryan Khan’s drugs case has become more about new revelations every day as it continues to create ripples in the town. While Sam D’Souza, the alleged middleman, had recently claimed that no drugs were found in Aryan’s possession in the cruise drugs case, he has again made headlines as he has now claimed that NCB witness KP Gosavi reportedly got Rs 50 lakh as pay off in the case to “help” Aryan. However, Sam emphasised that he made Gosavi return the money. 

During his recent interview with ABP Majha, Sam claimed that while Gosavi just pretended to be in touch with NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the latter had no role in the alleged deal. Sam also told the news channel that he had reportedly arranged a meeting between SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani and Gosavi on October 3 to “broker a deal”. “Dadlani, her husband, Gosavi, I and some others met at Lower Parel around 4 am on October 3,” he added. While Sam claimed to have left the spot, he was later informed about Gosavi getting Rs 50 lakh to “help” Aryan.

Sam also claimed that Gosavi just claimed to be talking to Sameer while brokering a deal. He alleged that Gosavi had saved Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, under Sameer’s name. Sam further emphasised that he realised about Gosavi being a "cheater" as the Truecaller app showed the number to be Sail’s. “I realised that he had just pretended to be talking to Sameer Wankhede,” he told the channel while claiming that he had nothing to do with the raid itself.

Credits: ABP Majha via Indian Express


Comments
Anonymous : So when the family was shocked and clueless, our NCB witness exploited the situation.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : WHAT???
REPLY 1 7 hours ago

