Aryan Khan Case: Lawyer seeks FIR against Sameer Wankhede, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager under extortion charges

Amid the ongoing Aryan Khan Drug Raid Case, one Mumbai lawyer Sudha Dwivedi has approached the Mumbai police with a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and others on charge of alleged extortion. Reportedly, this comes after Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drugs case, alleged on Sunday that Rs 25 crore had been demanded on behalf of Sameer Wankhede for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

As mentioned by India Today, the complaint read that the police should register an FIR against them “for the acts committed by them amounting to the offences as contemplated under the provisions of sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) and 120(B) (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, along with provisions of section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions of law.”

Lawyer Sudha Dwivedi submitted the written complaint at the MRA Marg police station and also to the offices of Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambhe, and the state Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Wankhede has denied the allegations being made against him in this case. In his affidavit submitted to the court, he has refuted the allegations levelled against him, and claimed he was under a "lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation".

However, the special court said it cannot pass a blanket order barring courts from taking cognizance of an affidavit prepared by Sail in which he has made allegations of an extortion attempt by Wankhede and others.

Also Read: Kranti Redkar on NCB's Sameer Wankhede’s controversies: They cannot digest an honest officer