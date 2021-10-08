Aryan Khan Case: NCB director Sameer Wankhede says, ‘Our case is strong & will present the same in court’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan amongst others accused was denied bail today by a Mumbai court. Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant amongst others after a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai. NCB director Sameer Wankhede in a recent chat with ANI spoke about the case and said, “We and the prosecution will make attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court". As the case was being heard in the Mumbai court, Aryan, through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, told the court that he hails from a respectable family.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish presented the argument in the court, “I am 23-year old with no antecedents. I happen to be from Bollywood. When I reached there they searched me and nothing was found. They went through my mobile and they downloaded all the data. Mobile has been sent for forensic examination. From the first day till today nothing has emerged. Contact with Archit was revealed on first day and they took their own time. Their contention is I am required for confrontation. That has been rejected by the Supreme Court. Top Court says interrogation, investigation, confrontation can take place when someone is released on bail,” as reported by NDTV.

Maharashtra | We and the prosecution will make attempt that the case will go to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will present the same in the court: Sameer Wankhede, Director, NCB Mumbai on the cruise ship drug raid case pic.twitter.com/HlEwGvTLQY — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

According to a report in Livelaw, Aryan’s lawyer further stated, “Search and seizure can not be cited just to lock me up in the jail. The normal tendency of the court is to grant bail. There is an accusation, there is no material. I was abroad when those chats happen”.

