Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede seeks protection from ‘precipitate legal action’: Report

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede is currently hogging headlines as he is the investigating officer of the drugs case on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant amongst others accused. According to a report in NDTV, Sameer is seeking protection from legal action fearing "being framed" falsely with "ulterior motives". Mr. Wankhede wrote to the Mumbai police chief saying threats of jail and dismissal have been issued against him by "highly respectable public functionaries". The report further stated that the statement is being seen as a reference to the remark of Nawab Malik (Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister).

Nawab Malik was quoted by ANI saying, “They (BJP) have a puppet - Wankhede. He raises bogus cases against people. I challenge that Wankhede that he'll lose his job within a year... We have evidence of bogus cases.” In the recent reports, some serious allegations have been put on NCB’s Zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in this case has allegedly accused Sameer of extortion and pay off’s involving Gosavi. Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and tweeted in support of SRK. He wrote, “Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?”

Sameer Wankhede has denied these allegations. As per NDTV's report, NCB sources have called the claims "baseless" and questioned that if money was already exchanged "why would someone be in jail". "There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened. This affidavit can be taken to NDPS court and we will give our response there," a source told the portal.

