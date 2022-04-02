Aryan Khan Case: NCB's witness Prabhakar Sail dies, lawyer cites heart attack as reason

The Cordelia Cruise Ship drugs case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021, is back in the headlines. On Saturday, ANI shared the update that Narcotics Control Bureau's witness Prabhakar Sail died on Friday afternoon. Prabhakar Sail was NCB's Panch witness in the drugs on cruise ship case where Aryan was arrested with his friend Arbaaz Merchant last year in October. Now, Prabhakar's lawyer has claimed that he died of a heart attack on Friday.

ANI tweeted, "Mumbai | NCB's panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday." Prabhakar was one of the witnesses who had alleged extortion by NCB officials last year during the probe of the Cordelia Cruise Ship drugs case in which Aryan was arrested. After Aryan was arrested, he was sent to Arthur Road Jail where he was an inmate till October 30 with his friend Arbaaz Merchant. As per India Today, Prabhakar Sail's family did not 'suspect any foul play'.

Recently, the case was back in the headlines when the NCB had requested the Court to grant them 90 days to file a chargesheet in Aryan's case. However, the Court only granted them 60 more days to file a chargesheet. Initially, the NCB's deadline to file the chargesheet in Aryan Khan's case was April 2. However, the SIT team appealed to Mumbai Sessions Court to grant them an extension in the matter.

Apart from Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha were also arrested in the Cordelia Cruise Ship Drugs case last year. Shah Rukh had also visited the Arthur Road jail back then when his son's bail plea was being heard in Court. Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court and he was released on October 30, 2021. Since then, Aryan has been spending time with his family.

