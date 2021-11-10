Aryan Khan Case: Prabhakar Sail questioned again for 11 hours over extortion

The Aryan Khan case is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. After witness, Prabhakar Sail reported extortion in this case all eyes have shifted over here. A vigilance team of the NCB had called him for interrogation in connection with an alleged attempt to extort money in the drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Prabhakar was questioned for 10 hours on Monday and had been called again for a second round on Tuesday. As per reports in ANI, Prabhakar was grilled again for almost 11 hours.

Reportedly, an NCB official, Sail and his lawyer Tushar Khandare appeared before the vigilance team at the Central Reserve Police Force’s(CRPF) Mess in suburban Bandra around 11:55 AM and left at 11:25 PM. The agency has also summoned Sail to appear before the NCB's "operational team" at its zonal office in south Mumbai on Thursday, said the official. The vigilance team, headed by the NCB's Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh, arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on Monday morning.

For the unversed, Prabhakar Sail claims to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi. He alleged in an affidavit last month that he had heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. Sail claimed that Gosavi had said Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

