Aryan Khan Case: R Madhavan ‘so relieved’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s son gets bail; Says ‘Thank God’

In what came as a big relief for Shah Rukh Khan and his family, his son Aryan Khan got bail in the much talked about cruise drug bust case. To note, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 and was in custody ever since. While the star kid was struggling to get bail in the case so far, he was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. Hailing the court’s decision, R Madhavan expressed his relief for SRK and his family.

Taking to social media, R Madhavan said that he is glad that Aryan got bail in the drugs case. He also added that as a father he is quite relieved and hopes that everything good and positive happens for Aryan and his family. He wrote, “Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen”. Apart from Madhavan, Mika Singh also hailed Aryan’s bail in the drugs case and tweeted, “Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family”.

Take a look at R Madhavan’s tweet for Aryan Khan’s bail:

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, according to media reports, despite getting the bail, Aryan will not be walking about of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail today. As per reports, the entire bail order with reasons and bail conditions will be released on Friday.