Aryan Khan Case: Recording of star kid's statement going on at Belapur RAF camp in Navi Mumbai, states NCB

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
News,shah rukh khan,Aryan Khan,Drug Case
Aryan Khan is on bail currently. He was released by the Bombay High Court earlier this month. He was arrested on October 3 in a drug raid conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau. Aryan was sent to judicial custody on October 7. Well, today there is a major development in the case as his recording of statement is going on at Belapur RAF camp in Navi Mumbai. News agency ANI shared the news on its Twitter. It further says process is being carried out by Delhi NCB SIT. 

Credits: ANI Twitter

