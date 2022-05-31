Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai; Report

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last week. The star kid had grabbed all the limelight ever since he got arrested in the drugs on the cruise case last year. For unversed, Aryan was lodged at the Arthur Road jail after his arrest on October 02, 2021. Now, a new development came to light that former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was earlier part of the investigation of Aryan Khan's case has been transferred.

According to ANI, Wankhede is transferred from Mumbai to Chennai. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on May 30 transferred Sameer Wankhede, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to Chennai. It came after Aryan Khan got a clean chit from the drug case.

Earlier, NCB DG SN Pradhan told CNN-News 18 that the initial investigation has found many flaws in the way Wankhede handled the case. Pradhan further said that they will soon come up with the final report on Vigilance Enquiry on Wankhede. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “It's learnt that Govt has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Govt has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case: Sources.” The vigilance team is also probing the corruption angle and the details will shortly come out in the report, he added. Wankhede has refused to comment on the development, saying he was “not associated with the case".

For the unversed, NCB removed Mumbai zonal unit Sameer Wankhede from the Aryan Khan case and transferred the investigation to its operations unit based in Delhi. Wankhede was facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in the case claimed an extortion bid by those involved. The charge sheet filed on May 27 reported that Aryan had not been found in possession of any narcotics. “Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," said a press release by the agency.

