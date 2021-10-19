Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan shoot in Spain called off, affects Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan continues to be lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai amid the cruise drugs bust case. Due to the case, several reports had stated that Shah Rukh Khan had put on hold all his shoot commitments. Now, a fresh report in Dainik Bhaskar reveals that SRK's Pathan shoot in Spain has been called off temporarily.

A source revealed to the portal, "Director Siddharth Anand had left for Spain on October 2. However, he returned to India after the Aryan Khan case. The makers were there to shoot two songs in Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer de la Frontera. Pathan was the first film to be shot at those three locations."

With Siddharth Anand returning to India, there is no clarity on when the team will head to Spain. "On other hand, Atlee is proceeding with Shah Rukh’s duplicate Prashant Walde for the long shots and the over the shoulder sequences to ensure that the dates of the other artistes are being utilised," the source revealed.

With Pathan being pushed, the delay will also affect Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as both the actors were set to star in each other's YRF-backed films in a cameo role. The source added, "Salman is closely following up on Aryan’s case. The actor has visited SRK on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan’s well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh’s side. Salman is also busy over the weekends shooting for Bigg Boss 15. The actor, therefore, could not attend the ongoing rehearsals of Tiger 3 last week. Katrina, who has some hand combat action sequences. has been rehearsing."

Looks like it will be a while before SRK resumes work as son Aryan Khan's bail plea judgement is expected to be announced on 20 October, Wednesday.

