Aryan Khan Case: SIT likely to close extortion probe as Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani fails to appear.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested and released on bail in a narcotics case. While the case was being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, an extortion angle also emerged. Now, according to a latest report in Etimes, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was probing the extortion angle, will most likely be calling it off. As per the report, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who would be the main complainant, has not yet appeared to file a complaint or record her statement.

As per the report, SIT officials have summoned Pooja Dadlani twice to record her complaint since she received calls for extortion. However, in the case of Dadlani not appearing, the SIT is most likely to close the probe since there won't be any complaint. A senior police officer told ETimes, "There is no official complaint of extortion. However, so far no one has come forward for recording the statement."

On Wednesday, it was reported that the investigation into the extortion angle was halted. ANI tweeted, “Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet."

Narcotics Control Bureau's witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged that he had overheard a phone conversation about a demand to extort Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan.

