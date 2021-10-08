Aryan Khan Case: Somy Ali slams judicial system & demands drugs to be 'decriminalized'

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan being sent into a 14-day judicial custody yesterday has left everyone shocked. Ever since the star kid had been taken into NCB custody after a Goa bound cruise was busted, many have stood in support of SRK. Many Bollywood celebs have come out and spoken in support of Aryan. Well, today yet another name has been added to the list of SRK supporters as Somy Ali took to her Instagram handle to slam the judicial system and stand for Aryan Khan

Taking to her Instagram handle, Somy Ali posted a picture of Aryan Khan and wrote a long note revealing a lot of stuff about herself too, In her post, Somy revealed that she too had tried pot at the age of 15. She wrote, “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets! The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo. #freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan.”