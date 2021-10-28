Aryan Khan Case: Will Shah Rukh Khan join son’s bail hearing in Bombay High Court today?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the high cruise drug bust case in Mumbai has not just left everyone shocked but it has also got the tongues wagging. And while the case is still being investigated, Aryan’s legal team is trying their best to get bail for the star kid. While his bail has been rejected over and over by the courts at different levels, Aryan’s legal team has now moved to Bombay High Court to seek bail. As per the recent update, Court will hear the plea today.

And while the hearing is about to begin, it is speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the hearing in the court today. According to a report published in India Today, the actor was papped leaving his residence today ahead of Aryan’s bail plea hearing. The media report suggested that he was accompanied by manager Pooja Dadlani following which there have been speculations that he is likely to be present at Aryan’s bail plea hearing in Bombay High Court today. To note, the HC has been hearing the matter since Tuesday and is expected to announce the verdict today.

Meanwhile, several celebs have expressed their disappointment with the delay in Aryan Khan’s bail including Hrithik Roshan. Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan posted a video of famous journalist Faye D’Souza who had shared an interview of Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave. In the interview, he gave his opinion on the case mentioning how Justice Nitim Sambre, who is hearing the case, has previously allowed bail to men who have been found in possession of drugs. Sharing this video, Hrithik wrote, “If these are facts. It is truly sad.”