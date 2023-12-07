Aryan Khan clicks selfie with Mona Singh at The Archies’ special screening; Internet can’t keep calm

Starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, The Archies has created immense hype lately. Ahead of the film’s release, a special screening was conducted in Mumbai, which marked the attendance of various celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Mona Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and family, and many more.

As the movie has been released today, on December 7, actress Mona Singh has now shared pictures with Suhana Khan’s brother Aryan Khan, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and many others. Notably, the images have left the internet in a frenzy. Have a look inside.

As The Archies releases today, on December 7, Mona Singh shares photos with Zoya Akhtar, Aryan Khan

The movie has welcomed several young debutants into the glitzy glam world of Bollywood today. Remarkably, on the special occasion, Mona Singh has shared some photographs from the film’s screening, which was held earlier in the heart of Maharashtra. Singh dropped six images and in some of them, she can be seen striking a pose with The Archies’ Zoya Akhtar and Suhana’s brother Aryan Khan.

Dropping the images on her Instagram account today, Mona wrote in the caption, “Archie’s ITs TIME to ROCknROll with the gang.” Have a look right here.

Advertisement

Fans react to Mona Singh’s star studded selfies

The actress’ pictures with Aryan and Zoya have seemingly taken the internet by storm as a heap of reactions came pouring in soon after the actress dropped the photos on her social media account.

While several went ‘wow’ over the photos, others were in awe of Mona’s grace. “How do you manage to take such wonderful pics, which no one else can manage. Don't think have ever seen Aryan Khan take a selfie. Seriously WOW!” “Mona you look lovely” “Mona you are stunning” "Super Pics Mona.. You and Everyone look so happy and radiant !!!!” "Fantastic gathring" "Great pictures!" read some comments on the actress’ post.

Want to know more about The Archies? Let’s delve right into it

The film stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles and has been directed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. The film has been packed with some overpowering emotions and it has a runtime of 2 hours and 21 minutes.

ALSO READ: The Archies screening: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Ranveer Singh and more arrive in style