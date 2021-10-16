Aryan Khan counselled during NCB custody, promised to make Sameer Wankhede proud of him: Reports

On October 15, the Mumbai Sessions court reserved order on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea until October 20. To note, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the night of October 2 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and was lodged in Arthur Road jail after his bail application was denied previously by the lower court on the basis of Court jurisdiction.

Now in a recent update, Aryan Khan was counselled while in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to a report in India Today, during the counseling Aryan promised NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede that he would do good work and make him proud one day. The report further stated that the 23-year-old star kid also promised NCB that he will be a good man after getting out of jail and will help people from the weaker sections of society.

Recently, Aryan was reportedly shifted to the normal cell with others after being tested negative for COVID-19. He also got a chance to interact with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via a video call from inside the cell. ANI tweeted, “Drugs-on-cruise case | Aryan Khan spoke with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail: Jail officials Mumbai Special court has reserved order for 20th October on his bail application.” The star kid was reportedly allotted N956 qaidi number a few days ago.