Aryan Khan Cruise Case: NCB granted 60 more days to file chargesheet in narcotics matter.

The narcotics case involving Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is far from over. According to a latest report in Bar and Bench, a Mumbai Court has granted 60 additional days to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a chargesheet in the cruise ship drug case matter. The NCB had earlier sought 90 days for the filing of chargesheet, but has been granted 60.

As per the report, the NCB SIT put forth various arguments in order to seek an extension for the filing of chargesheet. One of the many reasons stated read: "That the 20 accused arrested in the case are from different field and walks of life and the SIT is still in process of recording their statements; many of the accused did not turn up for investigation on time which has resulted in unintentional delay."

The NCB SIT also stated that it is yet to examine Kiran P Gosavi (the man who clicked a viral selfie with Aryan Khan) and panch witness Prabhakar Sail who has reportedly turned hostile. Sail had alleged that he had overheard a phone conversation of a bribery amount to the tune of Rs 25 crore.

In December, the Mumbai Police said that they have not found evidence of extortion in connection with the drugs on a cruise case in which the star kid was arrested. Special Judge VV Patil, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, announced the verdict today.

