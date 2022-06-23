Aryan Khan is ‘currently obsessed’ with THIS Hollywood actor’s filmography; Report

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids on the Bollywood block. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan, has not made his debut in showbiz yet, but the young lad surely plans to delve into the world of entertainment. Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. In fact, recently, we reported that he has started work on his web show, and even did a test shoot for the same in Mumbai. While it’s an exciting wait to see what kind of content the star kid brings to the forefront, recent reports claim that he is ‘highly inspired’ by a certain Hollywood actor’s filmography. Can you guess who?

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Aryan Khan is obsessed with American actor Timothée Chalamet's body of work. Yes! You read that right. A source close to Aryan, reportedly told the news portal, “Aryan is highly inspired by Timothée Chalamet's filmography and has been busy watching a lot of his movies. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Aryan is currently obsessed with the 26-year-old's body of work. From a sci-fi film like Dune to a coming-of-age film like Call Me By Your Name or his brief appearance in films like Interstellar and supporting roles in Little Women, Aryan wants to experiment and not restrict himself to a particular genre.”

The source further added that Aryan is giving serious thought to how he wants to shape his career, even before he makes his debut in the world of entertainment.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aryan Khan is developing multiple ideas, of which a web series and a feature film created by him for Red Chillies Entertainment are at the forefront. Aryan has been working on these ideas for a while now, and has already set the ball rolling on the series front. Recently, Pinkvilla also learned that the young filmmaker recently did a test shoot for the web show at a studio in Mumbai.

