Aryan Khan drops dashing pictures from ad shoot; Shah Rukh Khan says ‘That t-shirt is mine’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a massive following on social media, with 2.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Aryan rarely posts, but every time he does, he manages to break the Internet with his stunning pictures. Last month, Aryan posted a series of pictures with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, and the pictures went viral in no time at all. Now, weeks later, Aryan has dropped some amazing pictures from his latest photoshoot that have sent the Internet into a frenzy. Apart from the dashing pictures, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s comments on his post that are garnering a whole lot of attention.

Aryan Khan took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures from an ad shoot. The first picture shows him wearing a black outfit layered with a pink and black bomber jacket. The next picture shows Aryan in a white t-shirt, black trousers, and a checkered shirt. In the third photo, Aryan is seen donning a grey t-shirt with a yellow jacket. Needless to say, Aryan looks dapper in the pictures, and the post garnered thousands of likes and comments within a short span.