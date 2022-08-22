Aryan Khan drops loved-up PICS with Suhana Khan and AbRam; Shah Rukh Khan says 'Why don't I have these photos'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are dotting parents to Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Their three little ones are no longer little and the latest Instagram upload of Aryan Khan is a testimony of it. Aryan broke the internet by sharing photos of him with his siblings Suhana and AbRam, and they look adorable to say the very least. It happens to be Aryan’s first Instagram upload in over a year and fans tuning in to Instagram are up for a treat.

Aryan Khan shared two photos on Instagram. The first photo shared by Aryan had Suhana and AbRam in his arms. Aryan looked smart in his jacket. Suhana in her off-shouldered dress looked breath-taking. AbRam in his black hoodie looked very cute. The second photo shared by Aryan had the two brothers striking a pose to warm many hearts. He captioned his post as, "Hat-trick". Suhana showed her approval for the second photo and commented, “Thank you for the crop”. She followed it up by a “Love you” comment which just shows how much they love each other.

The showstopper, however, was the very cute interaction between the king and his eldest prince a.k.a Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh immediately commented, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW”. Aryan Khan, who seems to possess the wit that Shah Rukh has, commented, “@iamsrk I’ll send them to you the next time I post... so probably in a few years haha”. This reply by Aryan was hilarious and made many laugh. It is the first time that Aryan and SRK interacted on Instagram and we hope it’s not the last.

Have a look at Aryan Khan's photo with siblings Suhana and AbRam:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, which marks his comeback into films after Zero. Post Pathaan, he will be seen in Jawan and Dunki. The actor is simultaneously shooting for both films. Earlier this month, he returned from the international schedule of Dunki and today, he resumed shooting for Jawan. He has also begun reading scripts for his next film after Dunki, which might see a 2024 release. Suhana Khan makes her debut into films with Zoya Akhtar’s next digital release, The Archies. Aryan Khan is said to be preparing for his directorial gig, details of which are still to be known.

