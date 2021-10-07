Aryan Khan Drug Case: Arbaaz Merchant spotted leaving the NCB office; Watch
In the video, Arbaaz was seen wearing a red hoodie jacket while coming out of the office and he was being taken by the officials. Earlier in the day, ANI had tweeted, “Accused Arbaaz Seth Merchant's lawyer files bail plea for him in Esplanade court in Mumbai. Along with bail plea, he has also filed an application seeking "CCTV footage of cruise ship to check if NCB recovered something from Arbaaz or it was planted on him.”
To note, today the extended custody under the NCB has ended. However, as per the reports, the team is likely to seek a further extension of the custody today after booking a foreign national drug supplier from the Bandra area on Wednesday night.
It is worth mentioning here that Aryan Khan was first sent into NCB custody for one day and then on October 4, his custody was extended till October 7. Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde is expected to make another bail application today.
