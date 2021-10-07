Aryan Khan Drug Case: Arbaaz Merchant spotted leaving the NCB office; Watch

The drug raid case continues to take all attention. There are continuously fresh updates coming up in the case. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested in the ongoing investigation. Well, he has also filed a bail plea before the Esplanade Court. And it is reported that he along with others accused will be produced today for the hearing of the ongoing cruise drugs case. Today, he was spotted also leaving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office.

In the video, Arbaaz was seen wearing a red hoodie jacket while coming out of the office and he was being taken by the officials. Earlier in the day, ANI had tweeted, “Accused Arbaaz Seth Merchant's lawyer files bail plea for him in Esplanade court in Mumbai. Along with bail plea, he has also filed an application seeking "CCTV footage of cruise ship to check if NCB recovered something from Arbaaz or it was planted on him.”

To note, today the extended custody under the NCB has ended. However, as per the reports, the team is likely to seek a further extension of the custody today after booking a foreign national drug supplier from the Bandra area on Wednesday night.