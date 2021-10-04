Aryan Khan drug case: Check out who are Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha?

One of the major news that has been taking all limelight from Sunday is the arrest. The star kid was arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid during an ongoing cruise party in Mumbai. Seven more people were arrested and they were produced infront of the holiday court. Well, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and along with others have been sent to police remand. As informed by NCB, 3 grams of Cocaine, 21 grams of Charas, 5 grams MD and 22 MDMA pills have been recovered.

Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are among those involved in this case. The NCB has registered a case under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that a raid was conducted at a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night and busted a party where drugs were being used. Khan and others were present during the raid.

As the case progress, let’s take a look at who is Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha among the others. Arbaaz Merchant is an actor and also Aryan Khan's close friend. He is often spotted partying with Suhana and Aryan. Several photos and videos of Arbaaz with Suhana and Aryan have been doing the rounds on the internet. In some photos, Arbaaz is also seen posing with Ananya and Ahaan Panday. It was also reported that he was also dating actor Alaya F several years ago. There is not much information about Munmun Dhamecha. It is only reported that she is a fashion model.

