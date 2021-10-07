Aryan Khan Drug Case: Co accused Arbaaz Merchant requests to review CCTV footage of cruise terminal

The cruise ship drug case, which is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau, is coming up with new twists with every passing day. ’s son and his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s custody is getting over today. As per the latest reports, Arbaaz Merchant has filed two applications before the Magistrate court in Mumbai.

Reportedly, in his plea, Arbaaz has requested to review CCTV footage of the International cruise terminal when both he and Aryan were picked up by the NCB officials. According to a report in India Today, the plea alleges that "no contraband was recovered at the instance of the applicant (Merchant) and a false case has been foisted upon them. The Applicant reiterates that no contraband was recovered from his possession or from his shoes as alleged by the prosecution."

Further, the plea reportedly states that documents and witnesses may lie however, the CCTV footage will definitely reveal the truth. "Documents and witnesses may lie but a CCTV footage, which is recorded under the supervision of a body like the CISF, will definitely throw a clear and genuine picture of the genuineness of the case of the prosecution,” the plea further states. Thus Merchant has reportedly requested CCTV footage of Oct 2, from 11:30 hours to 20:30 hours be produced in court and preserved for the case.

A report in India Today states that Merchant has also filed a bail plea before the magistrate court. In the plea, he claims that the NCB’s allegation that their intention was to board the ship was completely false.

"A total of 16 arrests have been made in this case, probe underway. There are some links (related to bitcoin), but can't share them for now. It will hamper the investigation," Sameer Wankhede, Director of Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai told ANI.