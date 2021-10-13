Aryan Khan Drug Case: Gauri Khan leaves Mannat to be at the hearing; VIDEO

Ever since Aryan Khan has been taken under NCB custody, the time has been tough for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The actors have been trying hard to get their son out of trouble. The star kid is currently under 14-day-judicial-custody and today in some time it will be decided if Aryan will get bail or continue to remain in custody. Amidst all this Gauri Khan has finally left from Mannat to be there at the hearing. The video of her car leaving the house has been captured.

In the video, we can see Gauri Khan leaving in her car that is coming straight out of Mannat. A few days back there were reports that Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are having sleepless nights as they are tensed for their son Aryan Khan. Just sometime back Aryan’s newly appointed lawyer Amit Desai gave it back to the NCB officers who had blamed him for 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'.

Amit Desai told the special NDPS court that the NCB’s allegation that Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son was part of an illicit international drug trafficking ring is absurd and being ‘dumped on him casually’ especially because the drug agency didn’t recover any contraband from him and has not even recorded his fresh statement since October 5. Amit further said that Aryan used to obtain the contraband from friend Arbaaz Merchant. NCB had accused SRK’s son to be in touch with people who are a part of the ‘international drug network’ for illegal procurement of drugs.

In some time we will come to know the result of today’s hearing in the Aryan Khan drug case.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani arrives for Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing