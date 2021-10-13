Aryan Khan Drug Case: Imtiaz Khatri summoned by NCB yet again on October 14; Reports

The Aryan Khan drug case is getting complicated every day. Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son had been taken under NCB custody on October 2 it has been a tough time for King Khan and his family. All eyes are on them. Currently, Aryan is under 14-day-judicial custody and NCB is busy investigating the case further. With whatever information had come after interrogating the star kid and his friend Arbaaz Merchant, NCB had summoned Imtiaz Khatri. He has already been summoned twice by the NCB and the latest buzz is that he has been asked to appear before the agency on October 14.

According to reports in ANI, Imtiaz Khatri has been asked to be present in front of the agency on October 14. The producer's name came up during the interrogation of Achit Kumar, one of the accused who was arrested in the drugs seizure case earlier, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Drugs on cruise matter | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the agency on October 14, says the agency.”

It is said that the NCB had got a tip-off that a party was going to be held on a Goa bound ship. After this NCB had raided the Goa bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

