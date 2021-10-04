Aryan Khan drug case: Legal representative argues ‘why thousand others on the ship weren’t arrested’; Report

’s son is sent to judicial custody till October 7 in the alleged drug case filed against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Now, in a new development, during the judicial hearing of the case, when NCB questioned Aryan’s presence on the ship, his legal representative argued why thousand others on the ship weren’t arrested.

According to ETimes, the drug controlling agency was represented by Additional Solicitor General, Anil C Singh along with counsel Advait M Sethna. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was represented by lawyer Satish Maneshinde. During the hearing, Aryan's lawyer said, “There is nothing to establish my connection with people on the ship.” To this the ASG reportedly questioned “Why was he (Aryan) present on the ship. The report further suggests that once the question was out, advocate Taraq Sayed said “1300 people were on the ship. It is not even their case that No. 1 (Aryan Khan) was distributing.”

In the final verdict, Aryan Khan and the other two accused namely Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were all remanded to further custody. Earlier in the day, another report from the daily also suggested that NCB Zonal director, Sameer Wankhede said, "We asked for custody of Aryan Khan because there’s still a lot more left to investigate in the case. A lot of new arrests have happened, where we have caught drug peddlers who used to supply illegal substances to parties. During these arrests we’ve found links to the dark web and Bitcoin as well. We have recovered drugs in commercial quantities. The quantum of the case has become more serious, therefore we need to investigate further."

When asked if Aryan’s name has cropped up in the new links of the case, he added, “I cannot make any claims prematurely. I need to first investigate and once we conclude our investigations, we’ll be able to address these matters. That’s precisely why we requested the honourable court for custody and the court granted us four days' custody." During the bail plea hearing, NCB had sought their custody till 11 October for offences under section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

