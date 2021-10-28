Aryan Khan Drug Case: Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer Kashif Ali Khan says ‘she has been victimised the max’

One of the major news that has been taking all the limelight is the Aryan Khan alleged drug case. Apart from him, Munmun Dhamecha was also arrested in the case. Now, in a recent interview, Dhamecha’s lawyer Kashif Ali Khan said that ‘she’s the only person who’s struggling and has been victimised the max’.

Speaking to ETimes, lawyer Kashif Ali Khan said, "My statement on this case is the same since day one till date. I am completely relying on the Panchnama filed by the NCB, which states that while she was searched in the room when the raid of NCB occurred, there was nothing found from Munmun. There was no incriminating substance or LSD substance found on her, and there were two more people present with her in the room."

Khan also said that Munmun has no connection with any of the other accused in the case. He further stated that his client has been suffering the most. He added, "Since the time she has been arrested, and presented before the CMM court as well as the Sessions Court, I have been only saying the same thing, that in my case, she’s the only person who’s struggling and has been victimised the max. Because in the present case, there are multiple accused arrested and many of the accused are related or connected or friends with each other. But, Munmun Dhamecha is the only one who is not connected or related with any single person in the present case."