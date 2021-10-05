Aryan Khan drug case: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede says 'We have nothing against Shah Rukh Khan'

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are going through a really tough time after Aryan Khan has been taken into custody. The recent reports suggest that the star kid has been taken into custody till October 7. A lot of people including , Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and others have been visiting Mannat to be there by the Khan’s. Ever since Aryan’s arrest, it is being said SRK has been targeted by the NCB. But, now the zonal director Sameer Wankhede has refuted all allegations.

According to reports in Times Of India, Sameer Wankhede has rubbished the news of being targeted. He said, “We are not targeting anyone at all. We have nothing against him. We have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months. Out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. How can you say that we are targeting anyone? Most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug-related criminals.”

Sameer Wankhede further added that it is only when a popular name gets arrested does the media coverage escalate but the NCB keeps arresting drug peddlers and suppliers all around the year. He points out that NCB works towards eradicating the drug menace.

Sameer further revealed that the NCB is also questioning the event organiser about their activities and the frequency of such parties.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan’s nervousness during security check while boarding the cruise alerted the NCB officials; Report