Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede reveals links to dark web and Bitcoin unearthed.

The cruise drugs bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau has unearthed several links to drug peddlers across Mumbai and from other states. On Monday, and rest of the accused did not receive bail as their custody was extended by the court. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who carried out the drug bust, spoke to ETimes.

When asked why the NCB sought further custody, Wankhede said, "We asked for custody of Aryan Khan because there’s still a lot more left to investigate in the case. A lot of new arrests have happened, where we have caught drug peddlers who used to supply illegal substances to parties. During these arrests we’ve found links to the dark web and Bitcoin as well. We have recovered drugs in commercial quantities. The quantum of the case has become more serious, therefore we need to investigate further."

Wankhede was also asked whether Aryan's name has cropped up in these new developments or if he is directly involved. Replying to the same, Wankhede said, “I cannot make any claims prematurely. I need to first investigate and once we conclude our investigations, we’ll be able to address these matters. That’s precisely why we requested the honourable court for custody and the court granted us four days' custody."

On Monday, Aryan Khan's advocate Satish Maneshinde argued in court that SRK's son was not found with drugs in person. He read previous judgements as well as Rhea Chakraborty's judgement. He also submitted a Supreme Court judgment to show how WhatsApp chats cannot be used for incriminating an accused.

"Mere chatting on phone without corroboration does not exist. Hence, further custody is not required," Maneshinde argued. However, court ordered extension of custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and other accused until 7 October.

