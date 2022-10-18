Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB's vigilance report reveals 'many irregularities' in investigation: Report

The NCB report revealed that 7 out of the 8 investigating officers, directly involved in the case, were accused of suspicious behaviour. The star kid was in the lock-up for almost a month, before he was given a bail late in October 2021, and a clean-chit in May 2022.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is still facing the heat for irregularities in investigation of the Cordelia Cruise drug case, where Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's son Aryan Khan, along with a few others, was falsely implicated to possess drugs in the cruise party. A special internal report by the NCB revealed that there were many irregularities in the probe and investigation conducted by NCB.

As per the report, a special investigation was conducted where statements from 65 witnesses were recorded. In the investigation, financial details of the family members of the officers working on the case, also came under the scanner. Few officers changed their statement too, as the probe was carried out.

The special investigation team (SIT), which was asked to look into the Cordelia Cruise drug case, submitted its vigilance report to the NCB headquarters in Delhi, on the 18th of October. SIT cited lapses in the investigation. An official representing NCB, said, "The role of 7 to 8 NCB officers has been found to be suspicious in this case, for which departmental inquiry has been initiated. Permission has been sought from senior officers to take action against those who are outside NCB."

The NCB has had to backtrack on a number of allegations that it blatantly put out on Aryan Khan. Post this high profile case, the credibility of the NCB took a hit.

Also read: Aryan Khan is ‘currently obsessed’ with THIS Hollywood actor’s filmography; Report