Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCP minister asks NCB to ‘stop planting fake stories’; Confirms SRK’s son will get bail

Ever since Aryan Khan the son of Shah Rukh Khan has been taken under NCB custody, this case has been taking quite a drastic turn every day. Currently Aryan is in the Arthur Road Jail under 14-day-judicial custody. In the latest reports, we hear that Nationalist Congress Party minister Nawab Malik on Monday demanded the NCB to prove the claims that some unnamed officials made against Shah Rukh Khan’s son. It was also said that Aryan underwent counselling sessions in the Jail.

According to reports in Times Of India, some unidentified NCB sources claimed that Aryan Khan was purportedly 'full of guilt and remorse' over his recent actions leading to his arrest and custody since the past 17 days. Allegedly, Aryan has promised to NCB that he would behave in future and take to some good public activities that would make even the NCB proud of him. Rubbishing these reports, Nawab Malik said, “When did he say this? Did the NCB team go to the Arthur Road jail? They must produce the video evidence of this.” He said the NCB is now under fire from all over, including the top legal experts in the country, who have said that it is indulging in such fraudulent cases to get cheap publicity.

Malik further said, "Its high time the NCB stops planting such fake stories. Let the truth emerge and it will wash away all the lies being bundled around till now.” The minister further asserted that it is "now confirmed that Aryan Khan" will get bail on October 20 and the NCB is trying to "plant some positive news" in its favour, but the real truth will come out soon.

