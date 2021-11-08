Aryan Khan Drug Case: New witness opens up on Rs 18 cr deal; Alleges Kiran Gosavi ran with Rs 50 lakh

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. Although the star kid is out on bail the trouble does not seem to end for him. It was only yesterday that we told you the Delhi NCB SIT team has summoned Aryan for further probing into the case and today the latest reports suggest that another witness has come to the fore in the extortion case. Vijay Pagare, a resident of Shirpur, Dhule district, has claimed that a deal was struck with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani for Rs 18 crore to release Aryan but it got cancelled due to Kiran Gosavi’s selfie with the star kid.

Opening up about the same to Mid-Day, Vijay Pagare revealed that apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani others like Sunil Patil, Manish Bhanushali, Kiran Gosavi and Sam D’Souza were involved in this deal. The deal was closed at 18 crore but it got stuck due to Kiran Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan that went viral. He further revealed that Kiran Gosavi received only 50 lakh. Pagare alleged that Bhanushali and Patil had a conversation in front of him where they were discussing that Gosavi had run away with the money. “Sunil Patil told me over the phone that everything got messed up because of Kiran Gosavi's selfie,” said Pagare.

In further revelation Pagare alleged that Patil was staying at The Lalit Hotel near Sahar Airport where D’Souza and Bhanushali used to meet him. He also revealed that he had seen Gosavi with them 15 days before Aryan Khan’s arrest. “On September 27, two rooms were booked in Fortune Hotel. Bhanushali and a girl came in one of the rooms at 7.30 pm. Me, Gosavi and Patil were in the other room. Bhanushali stayed in that room for two hours. While leaving, he came to our room and told Patil that a ‘big game’ has come in our hands,” said Pagare. "The police have recorded my statement in this case. Whatever I have heard, I have told them. I think these people have implicated Aryan," he said.

ALSO READ: Amidst Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport, Aryan Khan to be summoned by Delhi NCB SIT team; Report