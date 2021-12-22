Aryan Khan Drug Case: No alleged evidence of extortion found, says Mumbai Police

In a major relief to Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday said it has not found evidence of extortion in connection with the drugs on cruise case in which the star kid was arrested. The investigation has also been put on hold. Reportedly, the police have formed a special team to probe the extortion angle after Narcotics Control Bureau's witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged that he had overheard a phone conversation about a demand of ₹25 crores from the actor.

ANI tweeted, “Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet."

To note, the drugs case has been transferred to NCB SIT and Aryan Khan has been relieved from marking his regular attendance in the NCB Mumbai office every Friday in connection with the case. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre said the condition imposed on Aryan Khan while granting him bail that he has to appear before the NCB office every Friday is modified. Aryan is also not allowed to meet any of the co-accused which includes his friend Arbaaz as well. He also had to surrender his passport.

It is worth mentioning here that Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 by the NCB following a drugs bust on a cruise party. He was granted bail on October 28 and the Bombay High Court had imposed a condition on him that he should appear before the NCB every Friday to mark his presence.

