Aryan Khan Drug Case: Salman Khan rushes to meet Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat after the star kid’s arrest

After ’s son got arrested by NCB, superstar visited SRK’s home on Sunday. Aryan Khan along with others was arrested on Sunday after a raid was conducted on a cruise ship in Mumbai. Aryan was allegedly at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai when the NCB conducted a raid. As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Narcotics Control Bureau has released an official statement on the arrest, “In further development in Cr 94/21, the three accused namely Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested today on 03-10-2021 u/s 8 (c) r/w section 20 (b), 27, 28 & 29 of NDPS Act and were produced before the honorable holiday court today after their medical. The honorable court granted 1 day NCB custody of the three accused. They will be produced again before the honorable court tomorrow for their judicial custody. Further, remaining 5 accused namely Nupur satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak jaiswal, Gomit chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today and will be produced before the honorable ACMM Court tomorrow after their medical”.

Superstar Salman Khan’s entry into SRK’s Mannat was captured on camera by the members of the paparazzi. Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and ’s eldest son. The couple has a daughter and a younger son AbRam.

