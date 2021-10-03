Aryan Khan Drug Case: Satish Maneshinde states Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s offence is bailable?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The star kid has been under NCB custody since last night. Earlier today, Aryan was taken by the NCB officials for a medical check-up. We also saw Shah Rukh Khan leaving his house Mannat to reach the NCB office. Later we saw his advocate, manager and bodyguard entering the Killa court and now the latest update is that reportedly, his advocate Satish Maneshinde states Aryan’s offence is a bailable one as the quantity allegedly attributed to him for personal consumption is a small quantity and not a commercial quantity.

According to reports in Republic TV, Satish Maneshinde has said that ’s offences are bailable. Reportedly, he did not have a boarding pass to get into the cruise as he was a special invitee. There were 120 special invitees and ’s son was one of them. NCB wants to get in the depth and understand that how did the boys land at this party hence they have taken the sta kid under custody till October 4. ETimes revealed some time ago that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a drugs raid, was charged with sections 8C, 20B, 27, and 35 of the NDPS act.

For the unversed, the raid was conducted on October 2. The sources have mentioned that one of the accused had hidden the cocaine in the lens cover. An NCB official had mentioned that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered during the raid. The raid was conducted after NCB received a tip-off from a source. ANI tweeted, “Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court.”

