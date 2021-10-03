Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, advocate & bodyguard reach court; VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been grabbing all the eyeballs and is in the headlines since last night for all the wrong reasons. The star kid had been detained by the NCB after a cruise party was raided by the NCB officials on Saturday. Aryan was under NCB custody and was being questioned about the same. Earlier today SRK’s son was clicked as the NCB officers were taking him and others who were detained for a medical check-up. Certain videos of King Khan leaving from his house to reach the court had surfaced on the internet. But, now we have a video of his manager, advocate and bodyguard entering the Killa court surfacing on the internet.

In the video, we can a car arriving at the gate of the Killa court. Not but his manager, his advocate and his bodyguard all rush inside the court. The reporters who were already present there tried to ask the advocate about this case but they all seemed to be in a hurry and directly went inside without addressing the media. The recent reports in Republic India suggest that Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB for the consumption of drugs.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the raid was conducted on October 2. The sources have mentioned that one of the accused had hidden the cocaine in the lens cover. An NCB official had mentioned that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered during the raid. The raid was conducted after NCB received a tip-off from a source. ANI tweeted, “ , Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast. They will be produced before the court.”

