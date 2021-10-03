Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son to be in custody until October 4; PICS

Since Saturday night Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is under NCB custody after they raided a cruise party and found drugs. Reportedly, Aryan was taken by the NCB officials for a medical check-up and SRK’s manager, bodyguard and advocate reached the Killa court. Reports were suggesting that the consumption of drugs by the star kid was confirmed earlier and now the latest update is that Aryan will be in custody till October 4.

Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI shared the big news with everyone that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been sent into custody till tomorrow. In the tweet, ANI wrote, “ , Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to NCB custody till tomorrow. They were arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday.” Earlier in the day, pictures of the star kid being taken for a medical check-up surfaced on the internet.

Take a look:

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been sent to NCB custody till tomorrow. They were arrested in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast yesterday. pic.twitter.com/12MQGPPPIo — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Pictures of Aryan Khan stepping out of the Killa court has come out. The star kid is being taken by the NCB officers in the police van.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde had earlier revealed that his offence was a bailable one. Apparently, Aryan did not have a boarding pass for the cruise since he was a special invitee.

