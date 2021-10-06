Aryan Khan drug case: SRK's son provided with science books in custody; NCB sends his phone to forensic

Bollywood superstar ’s son is in Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody since Saturday. He was first detained and then arrested on Sunday after being produced in the Holiday Court. On Monday the Court further extended his remand till October 7. He is currently at NCB custody and it is being reported that he is cooperating with the questioning. Being the son of a superstar, many privileges are not provided to him. Aryan is eating food from the department mess, as reported.

And now, the further reports say that he has requested science books which the NCB officials have provided him. India Today report also claims that phones of Aryan and others, arrested in the case, have been sent to forensic for the examination. The Times of India report claims that NCB had mentioned before the court that incriminating evidence was recovered in the WhatsApp chats of the accused that showed links to international drug trafficking. Recently, it was also reported that Aryan had discussed modes of payment for procurement of drugs.

On Tuesday, the NCB arrested four more persons in connection with the case. The four people are employees of a Delhi-based event management firm. The Magistrate Court at Esplanade has remanded four more accused to NCB custody till October 11. They were arrested and taken to JJ Hospital for medical examination on Tuesday.