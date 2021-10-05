Aryan Khan Drug Case Timeline: Arrest to NCB custody, major key points in the case so far

Bollywood was at the center of another controversial Narcotics Control Bureau raid once more as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was detained after a drug bust on Cordelia Crusie at the Mumbai coast. Along with Aryan Khan, seven others including his close friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant were detained.

The drug bust took place after NCB received inputs of illegal drug activity almost two weeks in advance. The NCB team, led by Sameer Wankhede, worked on this input and deployed its officers disguised as guests onboard the cruise. However, much before the cruise could sail for its three-day trip, the NCB seized drugs and detained eight of them.

Over the course of last three days, several details and developments have surfaced. We rounded up the most important developments.

Take a look at the entire Aryan Khan Drug Case Timeline:

