Aryan Khan Drug Case: Vishal Dadlani supports Shah Rukh Khan, says actor’s family being used as ‘smokescreen’

The arrest of Aryan Khan has sent shockwaves all over the nation. Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drugs case when they raided the Cordelia Cruise liner based on a tip-off. Ever since Aryan’s arrest, there has been a lot of celebrities who have come out in support of King Khan and his family. Now, recently Vishal Dadlani also spoke in favour of SRK.

He tweeted, "If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up." Vishal tweeted this in reply to filmmaker Dhoop Ashwini who wrote, “How many Producers, Directors who have worked with #SRK in last 30 years are standing in solidarity with him today ?

Take a look:

If Composers count, I am.



SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA.



Straight-up. https://t.co/dtk4YJ7ZHW — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 9, 2021

and other co-accused’s bail plea in the case has been rejected by a Mumbai court and they have reportedly been sent to Arthur Jail. And now as per a recent update, the Narcotics Control Bureau is also questioning Aryan’s driver in the matter as well.

It is reported that the anti-drugs law enforcement agency had summoned Aryan’s driver for questioning in this high-profile case today. The media reports also suggested that the driver was spotted at the NCB’s office in Mumbai on Saturday. Confirming the news, ANI stated, “Mumba: NCB is questioning the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case”.