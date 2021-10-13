Aryan Khan Drug Case: THIS is what Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer said about bail plea hearing; VIDEO

Aryan Khan bail hearing, that was supposed to be held today and everyone expected a positive conclusion to this case was adjourned for tomorrow. The star kid and his friend Arbaaz Merchant are kept under 14-day-judicial custody after their last hearing. Well, earlier today Aryan’s new lawyer Amit Desai hit back at NCB’s claim of blaming Shah Rukh Khan’s son for 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'. Now after today’s hearing, Arbaaz’s lawyer spoke to the media and opened up about the hearing.

Talking to the media, Arbaaz Khan’s lawyer said in Hindi that if they go by the prosecution’s claim then the amount of substance that has been derived from his client, according to the law is only consumption quantity. And for this, the punishment is only a 6months jail so there should not be many hurdles in getting bail. When he was asked if the judgement would not come today then Aryan and Arbaaz would have to stay in judicial custody for another couple of days. To this, the lawyer responded that the way today’s hearing went the judgement should be out tomorrow.

Earlier today Shah Rukh Khan’s manager had filed an application before the court, requesting it to allow her in for a hearing as Aryan’s representative. The case has now come to a special court after a magistrate’s court rejected their plea on the ground that it did not have the jurisdiction to decide on the matter. The Narcotics Control Bureau claimed to have recovered banned drugs from some persons aboard the cruise ship, hinting at an “international drug trafficking” network which needs to be probed. The NDPS court had issued orders to the NCB on Monday and asked it to file its reply regarding the matter by October 13.

