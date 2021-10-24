Aryan Khan Drug Case: Witness claims NCB's Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi arranged money deal; Agency denies

According to a latest report published in NDTV, a witness in the cruise drugs bust case has made shocking allegations against Narcotic Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi -- the absconding man whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral. A certain Prabhakar Sail has filed an affidavit claiming that Wankhede and Gosavi have colluded and a money deal also has taken place.

Prabhakar Sail, has claimed to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, and stated that he heard of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore. around Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail has been named as a witness in the NCB's press release issued on 6 October.

He also said he had received the cash from KP Gosavi and handed it over to Sam D'Souza and now Gosavi has gone missing. Revealing the reason for filing an affidavit now, Prabhakar Sail revealed he feared for his life and liberty.

In his affidavit, Sail has also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. Now, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has taken to social media to share the copy of the affidavit. He has also shared a video which was allegedly shot by witness Prabhakar Sail. In the video, KP Gosavi can be seen sitting next to Aryan Khan as the star kid says something on the phone which Gosavi seems to be holding. Take a look at the affidavit and video shared by Tehseen Poonawalla below:

NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has refuted these allegations and said that will give "a fitting reply". As per NDTV's report, NCB sources have called the claims "baseless" and questioned that if money was already exchanged "why would someone be in jail".

"There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened. This affidavit can be taken to NDPS court and we will give our response there," a source told the portal.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's bail hearing has been slated for 26 October.

