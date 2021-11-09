Aryan Khan Drugs case: After Ananya Panday, Mumbai police summons Chunky Panday’s brother; Reports

Aryan Khan’s ongoing drug case is coming up with a new twist every day. While it all started with Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s arrest in Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid at a cruise ship, several new names have emerged in the case so far. Although Aryan got bail after spending around 26 days in jail, it was reported that another star kid has also been questioned by the agency in the case. We are talking about Ananya Panday. And now, as per the recent reports, Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday has been summoned in the ongoing drugs case.

According to a report published in India Today, Chikki’s name emerged after NCB witness KP Gosavi mentioned reaching out to him to contact Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. Talking about the same, Gosavi reportedly stated that after he had informed Sam D’Souza about Aryan’s arrest, they wanted to reach out to Pooja. In the quest, they met a restaurateur in Mumbai who knew Chikka who later gave them Pooja and her husband’s contact details. Given his connection to Pooja and the case, it is reported that Chikki has been called in for questioning, however, he did not appear for the same citing COVID 19 positive report.

The reports suggested that he is likely to be called to ask about the details of his communication with KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza. Meanwhile, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani had also been summoned by the Mumbai Police’s SIT team for a probe in the high profile drugs case. However, she had skipped the probe citing health issues as of now.