Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Hansal Mehta wants NCB's Sameer Wankhede to resign amidst extortion charges

The Aryan Khan drug case is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. In the recent reports, some serious allegations have been put on NCB’s Zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in this case has allegedly accused Sameer of extortion and pay off’s involving Gosavi, the man whose selfie with Aryan went viral. After this accusation, many have come out against the NCB official and now director Hansal Mehta in his Tweet has asked him to resign.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hansal Mehta stood in support of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. In his tweet, he wrote, “Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests?” This is not the first time that the director stood in support of SRK’s son. He had expressed his disappointment over Aryan’s arrest even before.

Take a look:

Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 24, 2021

According to reports, Prabhakar Sail has claimed to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi and stated that he heard of Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. Of the Rs 18 crore, around Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede.

Revealing the reason for filing an affidavit now, Prabhakar Sail revealed he feared for his life and liberty. In his affidavit, Sail has also mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. Now, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla has taken to social media to share a copy of the affidavit. He has also shared a video that was allegedly shot by witness Prabhakar Sail. In the video, KP Gosavi can be seen sitting next to Aryan Khan as the star kid says something on the phone which Gosavi seems to be holding.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's 'suspicious' financial transactions questioned by NCB amid Aryan Khan's drugs case