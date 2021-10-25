Aryan Khan Drugs Case: KP Gosavi claims threat to life; Says star kid requested him to call his parents

Aryan Khan controversy continues to create ripples across the nation as the case is coming up with a new twist every day. Ahead of Aryan’s bail plea hearing in the Bombay High Court, KP Gosavi, an independent witness in the drugs case, has made the headlines with his new revelations. To note, KP Gosavi is the man who made heads turn after his selfie with Aryan during his NCB custody went viral. He has reportedly been absconding ever since. In a conversation with India Today, Gosavi claimed that Aryan had requested him to call his parents.

According to India Today, Gosavi claimed that his life is under threat. He also stated that received threat calls from October 3 to October 6 and that he did inform NCB about it. However, he was forced to shut his phone later owing to numerous threat calls. Speaking about his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Gosavi said, “Aryan Khan called me to speak to his manager because he did not have his own phone at that time. I was carrying my phone, he (Aryan Khan) just requested me to call his parents and manager”.

Gosavi also clarified that he was not a part of any previous NCB action or raid. This isn’t all. He also rubbished his aide Prabhakar Sail’s allegations. “I know Prabhakar, he worked with me, but [am] not aware about this allegation. I’m not in touch with him since October 11”.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will be hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 26 in the ongoing drugs case.

